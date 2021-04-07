Greitens' shadow looms large, but Senate backs ally for Mizzou post

Sen. Paul Wieland, an Imperial Republican who voted against the confirmation, said he was disappointed in the efforts by his fellow Republicans to alter his vote by offering him a deal to change his mind.

“I don’t want nothing. I want to do what’s right,” Wieland said. “I have a feeling this nominee does not respect the Missouri Senate. I am not happy with this nominee.”

Graves, the former chairman of the Missouri Republican Party, sat in the Senate gallery for some of the lengthy debate over his credentials for the non-paying, but highly regarded position.

Graves, who was nominated for the six-year term on March 18, is a partner in Graves Garrett LLC, a Kansas City law firm that also includes attorney Lucinda Luetkemeyer, who served as general counsel for Greitens during his rocky tenure as governor. She is married to state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville.

Another partner in Graves’ law firm, Edward Greim, provided legal assistance to the governor’s office during Greitens final days in office, when the former Navy SEAL and now-candidate for a Missouri seat in the U.S. Senate was targeted for impeachment by the Republican-controlled House.