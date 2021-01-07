Hawley’s upcoming book canceled by publisher, citing ‘deadly insurrection’ at Capitol building

CNN — In an extraordinary move, Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that it would no longer publish a planned book by Sen. Josh Hawley, one of the Republican lawmakers who led objections to Congress certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

"After witnessing the disturbing, deadly insurrection that took place on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Simon & Schuster has decided to cancel publication of Senator Josh Hawley's forthcoming book," the company said in a statement.

"We did not come to this decision lightly," Simon & Schuster added. "As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."

Hawley in a statement responded to Simon & Schuster's decision by calling the move "Orwellian" and a "direct assault on the First Amendment" — even though as a graduate of Yale Law School he likely knows the First Amendment is about government restricting free speech and not forcing a private company to publish his work.