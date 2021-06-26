Heavy rains flood roads in Lincoln County

ST. LOUIS — Heavy rain has caused some flooding and road closures in the St. Louis region, and the National Weather Service says more rainfall is expected through the weekend.

Several roads are closed in Lincoln County, including Highway 47 between Troy, Mo., and Hawk Point, and Highway 61 just south of Troy, at the St. Charles County line.

For a full list of closures in the county, visit here.

NWS meteorologist Jayson Gosselin said there's a chance of more rain through the day Saturday with a "pesky front" hanging around.

"Pretty rare" heavy rain events in the central part of the state caused the Missouri River to flood near Jefferson City, with more precipitation in the forecast, said Mark Fuchs, senior service hydrologist for the NWS.

That water may continue to flow through St. Charles, and Fuchs said that increase combined with rainfall in the St. Louis metro region could result in more flooding in parts of St. Charles and elsewhere.

Lincoln County is under a flood warning until 7 a.m. Monday, and St. Charles County is under a flood warning until 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Many roads in Boone County were also closed late Friday, including both directions of Highway 63 at Missouri Highway 163.

