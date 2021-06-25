Heavy rains flood several roads in Lincoln County

ST. LOUIS — Heavy rain that fell in the St. Louis region early Friday caused some flooding and road closures, and the National Weather Service says more rainfall is expected through the weekend.

Several roads are closed in Lincoln County due to flooding, including Highway 47 between Troy and Hawk Point. For a full list of closures in the county, visit here.

NWS meteorologist Jayson Gosselin said there's a chance of more rain through the day Saturday with a "pesky front" hanging around.

Some of that rain could cause flooding in the St. Charles area.

"Pretty rare" heavy rain events in the central part of the state caused the Missouri River to flood near Jefferson City, with more precipitation in the forecast, said Mark Fuchs, senior service hydrologist for the NWS.

That water could eventually flow through St. Charles, and Fuchs said that increase combined with rainfall in the St. Louis metro region could result in flooding in parts of St. Charles and elsewhere.