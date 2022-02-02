High Ridge residential fire leave one person dead

HIGH RIDGE — A woman was in critical condition and later died after being rescued Wednesday from a fire in a home on the outskirts of this Jefferson County town.

High Ridge firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 4600 block of West Rock Creek Road just after noon Wednesday. At least one person was able to escape the blaze, but told firefighters that his mother was still in the basement, the department said in a statement.

Firefighters located her within three minutes of entering the smoke- and flame-filled home, and she was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead later at the hospital, the department statement said.

The fire is under investigation by the High Ridge fire marshal and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department. High Ridge firefighters were assisted at the fire by personnel from at least eight area fire and ambulance districts.