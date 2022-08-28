How volunteers are helping Missouri test lakes for toxic algae

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — Living on Lake Wawasee in northern Indiana, Cindy Peterson remembers it was once a sparkling clean lake. Now she's worried her grandchildren won't be able to enjoy it as they get older.

“We’re seeing more and more of the weeds,” she said. “The algae blooms.”

So she is offering her pontoon boat to researchers from the Lilly Center for Lakes and Streams at Grace College to test weekly this summer for toxic algae blooms and the conditions that produce them. It's an example of an important partnership between local residents and environmental groups. Water temperatures are rising. Heavy rains are causing more fertilizer runoff. And that's boosting the algae blooms that Midwesterners fear.

Blue-green algae can cause respiratory and gastrointestinal issues in those exposed to it. Others can cause liver and kidney damage. Federal health officials reported that in 2019 across 14 states, 63 people were sickened and 207 animals died after toxic algae exposure.

The only way to know if a bloom is toxic is to test, and sometimes toxins can even be present without a visible algae bloom. Yet many states are not routinely testing their lakes before people or pets get in the water.

Due to funding and staff restrictions, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management or IDEM can only test a small number of Indiana’s lakes. The Lilly Center takes over in Kosciusko County, home to Lake Wawasee and the most lakes overall in the state — too many for IDEM to test.

In the last two years, the Lilly Center also started sharing its testing information in a newsletter, which is helpful: Last year, toxin levels in many of the lakes were consistently above the level that is considered safe for dogs. This year the lakes haven't had many toxins at all.

And volunteers are a large part of what makes an effort like this work, said Jed Harvey, a research technician who runs the testing program. The other pieces are staff, labs and the money to pay for all of it.

“Science is tricky because you often have to follow the money, know where it’s coming from to see what gets done,” said Harvey. “But we are really blessed to have a lot of people around here who really care about the lakes.”

The Lilly Center is entirely funded by donors. It gets its name from Indiana-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and the Lilly family, who have made significant donations through the Ruth Lilly Philanthropic Foundation. Much of the funding also comes from well-off residents of Lake Wawasee, where massive homes and expensive boats are scattered across the lakefront.

Donations from the residents enabled the Lilly Center to design a buoy for Lake Wawasee that cost tens of thousands of dollars. It collects essential algae data in real time.

Most lakes don’t get nearly the same level of monitoring.

A patchwork of state algae testing

Across the Midwest, state algae testing programs are often limited — IDEM only has the resources to cover 18 lakes.

“We have a very specific goal of protecting public health at swimming beaches and that's how we kind of keep this program on a smaller scale than just sampling all lakes in Indiana,” said Kristen Arnold, the chief of IDEM’s watershed assessment planning branch. “That would be impossible, so we have a very narrow focus of our project.”

When they do test, agencies look for toxins such as microcystin, cylindrospermopsin, saxitoxin, anatoxin-a and nodularin. Many other states only test when there has been a report of an algae bloom or someone has fallen ill.

In Missouri, officials at the Department of Natural Resources said they also face limitations from staff and funding. They also only focus on lakes managed by public agencies, making for inconsistent testing statewide.

"If an individual had something going on at their local lake or if a city or community has an issue with their lake, we don't necessarily have the ability to accept a sample from them now,” said Lynn Milberg, director of the department’s Environmental Services Program.

Milberg said the department knows alerting residents to harmful algae blooms is important, so it is working on an app that allows lake-goers to easily report observations of blooms that will then update an online map.

States like Iowa and Nebraska have routine monitoring of a larger number of lakes. Besides the public health benefit of gathering that information before people get in the water, there are other advantages to testing weekly, according to Daniel Kendall, an environmental specialist at Iowa Department of Natural Resources who manages the lake and beach monitoring programs.

“In my opinion, it keeps costs at a reasonable level, because we're able to do everything in-house,” Kendall said. “The cost is pretty reasonable when you're able to bulk sample and bulk process samples.”

State-wide testing also means that it is easier for lake-goers to find the results of the testing, which keeps people safer, according to Anne Schechinger, the Midwest director of the Environmental Working Group or EWG, a nonprofit research and advocacy group.

“If you have a state level program that tests a lot of water bodies, then it's just the one website you go to check,” she said. “Or you know that this one lake is going to be tested because it's on the schedule for the state agency.”

‘We can’t do everything’

In Missouri, about 200 volunteers help monitor the state's lakes. The Lakes of Missouri Volunteer Program, which is run by the University of Missouri and supported by various state agencies, recently marked its 30th year.

Seven years ago, the group started testing for blue-green algae after watching Toledo, Ohio, shut down its drinking water due to a harmful algae bloom in Lake Erie. Though the group’s testing isn’t seeing the high numbers of toxins as in some other states, program manager Tony Thorpe said testing is essential because it often finds toxins before visible blooms appear.

“We've seen cases where the lake is clear and pristine and beautiful, and yet we'll get hits on the toxins,” Thorpe said.

Yet relying on volunteers can also be limiting, especially when they are scarce in some places. Thorpe said he knows there are lakes that need more testing. Mozingo Lake in northwest Missouri, for example, has had algae blooms in the past and is also a drinking water reservoir for the city of Maryville.

“We've been trying to get somebody sampling on that lake for a few years,” Thorpe said.

Though it tests more routinely than the DNR, the volunteer program’s data is mostly for research purposes. Each lake is sampled about eight times during the summer and processed during the winter. Thorpe said the group would take on weekly testing, but it simply doesn’t have the funding or the staff to do so — and the problem isn’t going away.

“If we listen to the climate science, it seems to indicate that this is only going to get worse, and water is a scarce resource,” he said.

EWG’s Schechinger argued that, given the limits of local testing, state governments and the federal government should be doing more.

“A lake that's publicly accessible — that should really be the state or the federal government's job to do the testing, not the people who live on the lake. It's a public resource,” she said.

Schechinger said state agencies may want to do more testing, but it’s often up to the state legislature to direct more funding to the programs. Still, she said, given how expensive testing can be, relying too heavily on local testing could cause equity issues.

“People who live in an area where they're aware of the issue and have enough money to pay for testing are the ones who are going to get a lot more testing,” said Schechinger.

The Lilly Center’s Harvey said that focusing locally on Kosciusko County in Indiana has been working really well. But he acknowledged the impact of climate change on algae blooms could make it difficult for local groups to keep up.

“We can’t do everything for the whole state,” Harvey said, “but as blooms like this increase, it may be something where in some places the state needs to step up.”

Reporter Dana Cronin contributed to this story. It was produced in partnership with Harvest Public Media, a collaboration of public media newsrooms in the Midwest, and the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk.