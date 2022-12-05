I-70 to close at Cave Springs Road for brief periods overnight Wednesday, Thursday

The 15-minute closures will occur on eastbound I-70 from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday and on westbound I-70 from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

The shutdowns will allow girders to be swung into place. Two eastbound lanes will be shut down overnight Wednesday and two westbound lanes overnight Thursday during the rest of the 9 p.m.-to-5 a.m. periods.