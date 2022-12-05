I-70 to close at Cave Springs Road for brief periods overnight Wednesday, Thursday

ST. PETERS — Interstate 70 at Cave Springs Road will close for intermittent 15-minute periods overnight Wednesday and Thursday due to bridge construction work.
The 15-minute closures will occur on eastbound I-70 from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday and on westbound I-70 from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
The shutdowns will allow girders to be swung into place. Two eastbound lanes will be shut down overnight Wednesday and two westbound lanes overnight Thursday during the rest of the 9 p.m.-to-5 a.m. periods.