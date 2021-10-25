'I was terrified': Residents assess damage wrought by overnight tornadoes in bistate area

In Chester, the damage included as many as a half-dozen roofs ripped from trailer homes on Trails End.

"Not even a minor injury," said Larry Willis, a spokesman with the Randolph County Emergency Management Agency. "Which is amazing because I think some people were home in that trailer park."

Willis said he drove between Chester and Bremen, about five miles away, on Monday morning and could see a "a definite path" that a twister may have taken. He said the tops were twisted off rows of trees.

High wind damaged the roof to a nursing home in Randolph County, and the home had a natural gas leak that was shut off promptly, Willis said. But no one there had to be evacuated, Willis added. A large pole barn about 100 yards from the nursing home was demolished, he added.

Willis credited weather forecasters with getting the word out two days ahead as well as residents heeding warnings.

“If we end up coming out of this event, that there weren’t any injuries, that will (be) very fortunate,” said Alex Elmore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The weather service’s survey teams were examining the destruction and looking for telltale signs on land and trees to help classify the storms.