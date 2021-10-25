'I was terrified': Residents assess damage wrought by overnight tornadoes in bistate area

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. — As tornadoes ripped through the bistate region on Sunday night, Michael Knott's solid brick rental home was reduced to a pile of rubble.
Knott, along with his wife, Cherokee, and his mother, Mandy Knott, headed down to the basement in the home off U.S. Highway 67 in Fredericktown around 8:30 p.m.
It only took about 10 seconds for a tornado to rip through and level the home above them.
Afterward, they called friends who helped dig them out from the basement, Michael Knott said.
“I was terrified,” Mandy Knott said. “We used to live in Florida and rode out two hurricanes there. Never thought it would be here this would happen.”
Survey teams from the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring were dispatched early Monday to the areas hardest hit: near Fredericktown, Missouri; and Chester in Randolph County, Illinois, and St. Mary, Missouri, in Ste. Genevieve County.
They estimated a "strong" EF-3 tornado with winds between 136 and 165 miles per hour hit the Fredericktown area and a weaker EF-1 tornado with winds between 86 and 110 miles per hour hit Chester. They noted those ratings could be upgraded as more information is gathered.
Authorities had not reported a single fatality or severe injury in the storms that downed buildings, trees and power lines.
In Chester, the damage included as many as a half-dozen roofs ripped from trailer homes on Trails End.
"Not even a minor injury," said Larry Willis, a spokesman with the Randolph County Emergency Management Agency. "Which is amazing because I think some people were home in that trailer park."
Willis said he drove between Chester and Bremen, about five miles away, on Monday morning and could see a "a definite path" that a twister may have taken. He said the tops were twisted off rows of trees.
High wind damaged the roof to a nursing home in Randolph County, and the home had a natural gas leak that was shut off promptly, Willis said. But no one there had to be evacuated, Willis added. A large pole barn about 100 yards from the nursing home was demolished, he added.
Willis credited weather forecasters with getting the word out two days ahead as well as residents heeding warnings.
“If we end up coming out of this event, that there weren’t any injuries, that will (be) very fortunate,” said Alex Elmore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.
The weather service’s survey teams were examining the destruction and looking for telltale signs on land and trees to help classify the storms.
It’s too early to know how long each tornado was on the ground or how wide the path of each one was.
Fredericktown schools called off classes for Monday due to “communitywide power outages and damages incurred by families” in the storm.
“We wish our community the best as we unite and support each other during this difficult time that has impacted so many,” the school district said in a Facebook post about 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Fredericktown, a city of about 4,000 in Madison County, Missouri, is about 85 miles south of St. Louis.
The Daily Journal in Park Hills reported that, on Sunday night, an Alabama weather blogger said three supercells were in the area around 8:30 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. and a "large, damaging tornado is on the ground with debris being lofted upwards of 20k feet."
Black River Electric Cooperative had almost 2,000 residents without power Monday morning, mostly in Madison County, the Journal said. Ameren reported almost 800 people still without power in the area southeast of Farmington. Citizens Electric's outage map showed more than 800 people without power, the Journal reported.
At 6 a.m. Monday, Ameren was reporting about 2,000 Missouri customers without power and 2,100 in Illinois. At the peak of outages, Ameren on Sunday night reported 30,200 customers without power in Illinois and 2,300 across Missouri, mostly due to the widespread storms.
The Post-Dispatch on Sunday night documented some of the destruction, talking with residents whose homes were destroyed. Joe Newland emerged from the cellar under his house off Highway OO to find windows missing, holes in the ceiling and everything soaked. “It was all new inside,” he said. “And now it’s gone.”
In St. Mary, a city of fewer than 400 people, an antiques mall was destroyed. Electricity was out in the area, and several roads were blocked by debris. Crews with chain saws were still trying to clear the roads Monday morning. Authorities credited a warning siren for helping get people inside before the tornado blew through town.
From St. Mary, the storm crossed the Mississippi River into Illinois and the community of Chester. Chester fire Chief Marty Bert said the main damage in town was confined to power lines and downed trees, estimating roughly a third of the town was without power as of 1 a.m.
The storms had moved out of the St. Louis region by about midnight Sunday, Elmore said. The weather forecast for Monday called for windy conditions, with highs in the 50s. Rain was expected to return to the area late Wednesday night and into Thursday, but no severe weather was predicted.
Colter Peterson of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report, as did the Daily Journal in Park Hills.
Tina Lowry barely made it to her closet as the tornado ripped her living room off the rest of the house in St. Mary, Missouri.
