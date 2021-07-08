 Skip to main content
IDOT delays McKinley Bridge shutdown, I-270 lane closures
The prospect of rainy weather this weekend will delay roadwork on Interstate 270 and a closure of the McKinley Bridge.

The McKinley Bridge, which spans the Mississippi River between Venice and north St. Louis, had been scheduled to close at 9 p.m. Friday and reopen late Saturday. That work has been postponed until July 16, Illinois Department of Transportation officials said.

IDOT also opted to delay roadwork and intermittent closures that had been scheduled for Saturday and Sunday on I-270 near the Chain of Rocks Bridge.

Deck sealing and other repairs on I-270 between Illinois Route 3 and Riverview Drive are now scheduled for July 16.

Sports