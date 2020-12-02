Investigation details state’s ‘failure to recognize the outbreak’ in Missouri veterans homes

JEFFERSON CITY — A state-commissioned investigation has found officials operating Missouri veterans nursing homes failed to recognize the severity of early COVID-19 cases and thus “did not change tactics to aggressively contain the first positive” patients as the virus crept into homes this September.
“(N)or did they reach out to external partners for assistance,” said the report, which was prepared by St. Louis law firm Armstrong Teasdale. “Instead, they treated the initial cases as something that could be overcome using the same directives, policies, and internal resources that had been employed prior to the positive case.”
The report also said the state failed to prepare for a "severe and prolonged" outbreak.
"The lack of a comprehensive outbreak plan led to confusion and inefficiencies, and it almost certainly contributed to the inability to contain the spread of COVID-19 once it was introduced into the Homes," the report said.
The report said that although homes staff provided Missouri Veterans Commission data on COVID-19 cases, “MVC Headquarters simply lacked the ability to engage in meaningful analysis of this data.”
The report says the veterans commission “should have recognized presence of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Cape Girardeau Home by September 2, 2020 (when the Home reported a jump from one positive Veteran to three positive Veterans within a 72 hour period, and a jump from five positive staff members to seven positive staff members within a two week period), but even as cases increased, MVC Headquarters failed to appreciate the need to move quickly to isolate positive patients.”
The report said the lack of understanding negatively affected interactions with external stakeholders, including the Department of Public Safety, and, “perhaps most significantly,” the report said, “the MVC failed to fully engage with the Fusion Cell,” part of the state’s collective response to the virus.
“(I)n weekly briefings to DPS, the MVC provided little data about the outbreak, other than its impact on staffing vacancies—missing a critical opportunity early on to engage outside agencies and resources,” the report said.
Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, ordered an independent investigation of the Missouri Veterans Commission in early October after the deaths of 38 veterans, housed at four homes, in September.
A spokesman for the Missouri Veterans Commission said on Nov. 18 that 109 residents of its nursing homes had died of COVID-19 complications. The commission has not provided more recent figures.
The state chose Armstrong Teasdale to investigate all seven of the Missouri Veteran Commission’s homes.
Tim Noonan, chairman of the Missouri Veterans Commission, said Wednesday, before the report’s release, that the commission implemented interim recommendations — including daily testing and detailed contingency plans in case an outbreak overwhelms a quarantine area — in early November in the absence of a final report.
Brian Kaveney, a partner at Armstrong Teasdale, said a team of law firm investigators interviewed 174 individuals, including Missouri Veterans Commission staff, veterans, veterans’ families and Missouri government officials.
He said that in addition to setting up a hotline, investigators reviewed hundreds of documents and dispatched Pathway Health, which serves clients in the long-term care industry, to audit all seven veterans nursing homes.
“We appreciate the insights received from those interviewed by our team, especially the Veterans and their families, and we are confident in the corrective actions we’ve recommended to ensure their future safety,” Kaveney told the Post-Dispatch in a statement.
“The report is thorough, it’s fact-based and it is specific” in terms of “recommendations and reforms,” said Noonan, the chairman of the veterans commission. Former Gov. Eric Greitens appointed Noonan amid revelations in 2017 of mistreatment at the St. Louis Veterans Home.
The Missouri Veterans Commission was able to avoid significant outbreak of the virus throughout most of the year. Until September, the commission had reported only one COVID-19 death among veteran residents — a St. Louis Veterans Home resident hospitalized in April.
Parson visited the Mt. Vernon Veterans Home on Sept. 15, saying the commission had set a nationwide standard for care during the COVID-19 pandemic. The visit was the day before the southwest Missouri facility reported its first case of the disease.
The Post-Dispatch last month profiled Roy Mitchell, an 89-year-old dementia patient housed at the Mt. Vernon Veterans Home. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 19 and was transferred to a Joplin hospital on Oct. 1, only after he became severely dehydrated and his kidneys began to fail, according to medical records and his physician. Mitchell died Oct. 10.
Parson tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23. During a news conference on Oct. 15, Parson again said the state’s veterans homes had led the nation.
“Number one, we were somewhat leading the nation in the way we were taking care of our veterans in this state in our veterans homes,” Parson said.
He said that after receiving information on a “high spike” at “a couple of veterans homes” the state deployed testing supplies and “immediately sent in our box-in strategy.” He said the governor’s office asked the veterans commission for an investigation.
“It was unfortunate that it happened,” Parson said.
But in addition to taking credit for operations before the virus infiltrated the veterans homes, Parson also sought to distance himself from the situation, a potential liability during his campaign for governor.
“I also think it’s important, too, that we understand that was under a commission — which I do appoint the commission to that — but (by) the time we got that, when we got the information, we acted on it, Day 1, when we got the information.”
This article will be updated.
