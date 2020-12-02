Investigation details state’s ‘failure to recognize the outbreak’ in Missouri veterans homes

JEFFERSON CITY — A state-commissioned investigation has found officials operating Missouri veterans nursing homes failed to recognize the severity of early COVID-19 cases and thus “did not change tactics to aggressively contain the first positive” patients as the virus crept into homes this September.

“(N)or did they reach out to external partners for assistance,” said the report, which was prepared by St. Louis law firm Armstrong Teasdale. “Instead, they treated the initial cases as something that could be overcome using the same directives, policies, and internal resources that had been employed prior to the positive case.”

The report also said the state failed to prepare for a "severe and prolonged" outbreak.

"The lack of a comprehensive outbreak plan led to confusion and inefficiencies, and it almost certainly contributed to the inability to contain the spread of COVID-19 once it was introduced into the Homes," the report said.

The report said that although homes staff provided Missouri Veterans Commission data on COVID-19 cases, “MVC Headquarters simply lacked the ability to engage in meaningful analysis of this data.”