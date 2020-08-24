Jim Bakker gets PPP loans during legal fight on fraud claims

“What we’re trying to do is to show that this is a targeting of a pastor for work said in his church as opposed to some sort of massive consumer issue that they’ve been after for a long time, which they have not,” Nixon said.

Bakker’s legal team filed a suit against the Arkansas state attorney’s office to prevent the pursuit of his congregation’s personal information as part of its investigation.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge pushes back on framing the lawsuit as a religious freedom infringement. She wrote in a statement to the AP, “I have a long track record of protecting the First Amendment and religious liberties for Arkansans and all Americans. What I will not tolerate are the illegal schemes used by Mr. Bakker that directly relate to harming Arkansas consumers financially or physically. By using his celebrity status to peddle fraudulent COVID-19 cures — stealing over $60,000 — Bakker has historically cloaked his illegal action in the name of religion, yet he continues to deceive Arkansans for his own glory and wealth.”