Kansas City to ease COVID rules on bars, restaurants and gatherings, mayor says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City will roll back most of its restrictions for bars, restaurants and indoor gatherings, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Friday. The changes were to take effect Friday night.

Since last year, City Hall has limited bars and restaurants to serving just 50% of their normal capacity. They’ve been required since early this year to close at midnight. Indoor gatherings were subject to a 10-person limit.

Restaurants will still be required to space parties six feet apart — measured from back of chair to back of chair. But they can serve as close to their normal capacities as that distancing allows. Servers and patrons will still be subject to strict mask requirements.

Officials also announced that the Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be played in Kansas City, but crowds will be limited to 20% capacity.

The men’s tournament at T-Mobile Center is scheduled for March 10-13 and the women’s event at Municipal Auditorium on March 11-14.