Lincoln County man killed in motorcycle crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY — A 24-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle crashed early Sunday morning.
John D. Kaeser, of Truxton, Missouri, was driving too fast for conditions about 3 a.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway W, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
The motorcycle, a 2021 Kawasaki model, veered off the right side of the road a few miles northwest of Warrenton and struck an embankment.
Kaeser, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, the highway patrol said.