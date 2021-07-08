Missouri asks public to weigh in on catfish regulation changes on the Mississippi, Missouri, St. Francis rivers

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Conservation is seeking public input on potential regulation changes for both recreational and commercial catfish harvest in some big rivers of the state.

The department says the goal is to better meet the desires of catfish anglers and harvesters.

Potential sport fishery regulations include:

• A minimum length limit of 18, 21, or 24 inches for blue catfish and flathead catfish on the Mississippi and/or Missouri rivers. Currently there is no minimum length limit.

• Maintain the current daily limit of five blue catfish per day on the Missouri River but establish that only one blue catfish over 30-inches in length may be kept as a part of that limit.

Potential commercial fishery regulations include:

• A minimum length limit of 18, 21, or 24 inches for blue catfish and flathead catfish on the Mississippi and St. Francis rivers. Currently the minimum length limit is 15 inches.

For more information about the proposed regulation changes, go to research.mdc.mo.gov/project/big-rivers-catfish-assessment.