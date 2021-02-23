Missouri considering removing falcon from state endangered list

The Missouri Conservation Commission is taking public comment this month on a proposal to remove the peregrine falcon from the state’s endangered species list.

Populations of falcons and other raptors plummeted during the 1940s through the 1960s as a result of the use of pesticides such as DDT. The peregrine was placed on the federal endangered species list in 1970 and on the Missouri endangered species list in 1974. Peregrine falcons were removed from the federal endangered species list in 1999.

Joe DeBold, who leads the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Peregrine Falcon Recovery Working Group, said in a statement recently: “Our Missouri peregrine falcon recovery goal of 12 breeding pairs in the state was exceeded in 2013 and now stands at 14 known active breeding pairs distributed across seven counties. Peregrines will remain a species of conservation concern in the state. If the breeding population declines below seven breeding pairs, MDC will work with conservation partners to determine if expanded monitoring or protection is needed.”

MDC state ornithologist Sarah Kendrick said each of the state’s 14 breeding pairs use artificial nest boxes in urban areas around Kansas City and St. Louis.