KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Pleasant Hill police officer has been fired after barely two days on the job because members of the public found a racist message he posted on social media, according to the local police chief.

After Jacob Smith was sworn in as an officer at a Monday night city council meeting, social media users searched for him online and found a racist meme he posted about a month ago, Pleasant Hill Police Chief Tommy Wright said Wednesday morning.

The post carried a message against Black people, according to Wright’s description. The Star is not publishing the details of what it said.

When Wright became aware of the post, he said, he opened an investigation that night. Smith was suspended with pay after about three or four hours of service following the meeting.

By 1 a.m. Wednesday, Smith was let go from the department, Wright said.

Smith could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

The hiring process for officers normally consists of drug and psychological testing and a background check that should include searching potential hires’ social media accounts. This time, the police department failed to do so, Wright said. Pleasant Hill is a city of around 8,000 people, about 35 miles southeast of downtown Kansas City.

Moving forward, Wright said, the department will investigate why some steps weren’t followed in the new hire process. They’ll also look for ways to better enforce all background check procedures.

“This was a mistake on our part, and we’ll own that,” Wright said. “We will be more diligent moving forward to ensure that this doesn’t happen again. There’s no place for us to have any kind of bigotry or hate within our ranks and within our community.”