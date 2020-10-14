 Skip to main content
Missouri COVID-19 dashboard returns, reported deaths decrease by 2
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's COVID-19 dashboard, which tracks coronavirus data from across the state, updated Wednesday evening for the first time since Saturday. 

COVID-19 cases in Missouri increased by 4,449 since the last update, but coronavirus deaths decreased by two. The state has not yet provided an explanation for why deaths decreased. 

The total number of reported Missourians tested by PCR — the most common form of coronavirus test — also decreased from 1,447,667 on Saturday to 1,352,161 Wednesday. 

The dashboard stopped updating after 5,020 cases were added on Saturday. Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services officials said Sunday that a “database extract error” on Saturday caused an “incorrect inflation in the number of reported cases going back over several days."

Those 5,020 cases have not been removed from the total case count. Officials said Wednesday the error was that all 5,020 cases were reported Saturday, when they should have been reported over several days. 

