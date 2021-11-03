Missouri drivers warned to watch out for ‘lusty deer’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police officials and the AAA auto club are urging drivers to be especially cautious this time of year as collisions with deer become more frequent.

Cooler weather and shorter daylight hours mean it’s breeding season for deer. On Twitter, the Kansas City, Missouri, police warned “lusty deer” are on the move “and won’t let your car get in the way of their quest for loving.”

AAA’s Nick Chabarria said deer-related crashes rise sharply in the mid-autumn. In 2020, the Missouri State Highway Patrol cited 3,639 crashes involving deer, killing five people and injuring 348.

Nationwide, more than 1.5 million deer-vehicle collisions occur each year, resulting in 150 fatalities and tens of thousands of injuries, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reported.