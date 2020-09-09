Missouri eases regulations on hunting coyotes, feral hogs at night

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri landowners or their authorized representatives now can use night vision, infrared, or thermal imagery equipment without prior approval from a conservation agent to hunt coyotes, feral hogs and other invasive species.
The state’s wildlife regulations were updated last week by the Conservation Commission. They go into effect Nov. 30.
Landowners and their representatives will be authorized to kill or take feral hogs using these methods without prior approval from a conservation agent throughout the year.
The regulations also allow properly licensed hunters to use artificial light, night vision, infrared, or thermal imagery equipment in conjunction with other legal hunting methods to pursue and take coyotes from Feb. 1 through March 31.
With a conservation agent’s written authorization, property owners or their representatives can still use night vision, infrared, thermal imaging equipment, or artificial light at any time of the year to kill coyotes or other wildlife causing property damage, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a news release.
