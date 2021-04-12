Missouri gets a C-minus in White House report on states' infrastructure needs

Most states received a letter grade on their infrastructure. West Virginia earned a D. So did Biden’s home state of Delaware. The highest grade went to Utah, which notched a C-plus. The lowest grade, D-minus, went to the territory of Puerto Rico.

Missouri earned a C-minus, the result of a “systemic lack of investment,” the report asserts.

Among the report’s findings, Missouri has 2,190 bridges and over 7,576 miles of highway in poor condition, and that’s increased commute times by nearly 6% since 2011.

The administration is banking that the data will confirm the everyday experiences of Americans as they bump over potholes, get trapped in traffic jams and wait for buses that almost never correspond to published schedules. There is already a receptive audience to the sales pitch, and the strategy is that public support can overcome any congressional misgivings.

“We don’t have a lot of work to do to persuade the American people that U.S. infrastructure needs major improvement,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Fox News Channel’s “Fox News Sunday” ahead of the reports’ release. “The American people already know it.”