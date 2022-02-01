Missouri governor declares state of emergency for oncoming snowstorm

JEFFERSON CITY — With a severe winter snowstorm on the way, Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon.

In a release, the governor’s office warned Missourians of dangerous accumulations of snow, sleet and ice set to affect most of the state over the next two days.

“By signing this order, we enable our emergency management professionals to have every tool and resource available to aid Missourians, protect lives, and respond to this winter storm,” Parson said in the release. “We encourage all Missourians to be vigilant and take precautions to avoid hazardous road conditions and keep themselves and their families safe.”

The snow is predicted to begin for much of the state Tuesday evening, starting in the northern region of the state and moving southeastward. Over half the state is under a winter storm warning, including the St. Louis region.

The National Weather Service has estimated the region could see anywhere from 7 to 14 inches of snow, with precipitation lasting through Thursday. Officials have warned residents to prepare for significant disruptions.

The executive order will allow state agencies to assist local authorities in responding to the storm. The order also activates the National Guard, which will be working with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to address transportation disruption around the state and help any stranded drivers.

The MoDOT director stated in a release that with staffing issues it may take longer than normal to return roads to a mostly clear status after the storm.

State agencies have compiled a list of safety tips for winter weather, including tips for power outages and stranded drivers, and a regularly updated map of road conditions.

Grace Zokovitch gzokovitch@post-dispatch.com