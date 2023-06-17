JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson has named Michelle Hataway as acting director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

"Michelle is a valued leader at DED, and we are excited to see her take on this new role," Parson said in a statement.

Hataway has spent seven years at the department, working as a regional manager, head of the Division of Regional Engagement. She was most recently deputy director of DED. She has also held positions in the private sector, including at her family's business and Netflix.

Hataway takes over for Maggie Kost, who led the department for nearly two years before leaving last month to take a job at Greater STL Inc. leading business attraction efforts here.