Missouri Highway Patrol suspends driving tests through end of the month

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Highway Patrol said Tuesday it would suspend all road tests statewide as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The patrol said it cancelled all tests scheduled through March 31.

“The Patrol is monitoring the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and will update the public on testing after March 31 as more information becomes available,” Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Highway Patrol, said in a statement.

The tests affected are ones that would “require the examiner to get in the vehicle” with an applicant, said Capt. John Hotz, spokesman for the patrol.

Olson said written tests would continue, but that the patrol would limit the number of people in a facility at any given time “to ensure recommended social distancing measures are followed.”

The patrol said applicants should stay away if they have undiagnosed fever, cough, shortness of breath; if a family or household member, or personal acquaintance, has tested positive; if the applicant has come into contact with someone who has tested positive or is suspected of having COVID-19; or if a medical professional has asked the applicant to self-quarantine.

“If you are unsure about whether you meet any of these criteria, please postpone seeking a written examination and return at a later date,” the patrol said in a news release.

