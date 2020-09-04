Missouri Highways, Transportation Commission names new chair, vice chair

JEFFERSON CITY — Michael T. Waters is the new chairman of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, and John W. Briscoe is the new vice chair. The commission elected them Wednesday at its monthly meeting that was held virtually.
Waters, a Republican from Orrick, was appointed to the commission in March 2015. Briscoe, a New London Democrat, was appointed to the commission in December 2015. Both appointments expire March 1, 2021. Briscoe and Waters had served previously as chair and vice chair, respectively, since early March 2020.
Waters, a seventh-generation Missouri farmer, also serves as chairman of the Missouri Levee and Drainage District Association where he represents levee and drainage districts, businesses and others interested in the activities surrounding the Missouri River and its tributaries.
Briscoe is a partner in the Briscoe and Brannon law firm with offices in New London and Hannibal. He served as the prosecuting attorney for Knox County in the late 1960s and as the prosecuting attorney for Ralls County in the 1970s. Briscoe grew up on a family farm that he continues to operate today.
Other commission members are Gregg C. Smith of Clinton, Robert G. Brinkmann, St. Albans, and Terry L. Ecker, Elmo. There is one vacancy. The six-member bipartisan MHTC governs the Missouri Department of Transportation, the agency responsible for building, operating and maintaining the state highway system and supporting other transportation modes in Missouri.
