Missouri hunter shoots first black bear during state’s hunting season

The first black bear hunted in the state of Missouri was shot in the southwest part of the state on Monday.

The bear, a female weighing about 250 pounds, was hunted on private land, said Missouri Department of Conservation communications manager Lucas Bond.

A second bear was also hunted Monday on public land in the same area of Missouri, Bond said.

Bond didn’t release the full name of the hunter who shot the first bear. In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page, the hunter said he knew he had bears on his property.

“Very exciting. I’ve hunted my entire life,” the man said. “As far as the hunt, this was probably the most thrilling, exciting thing that I’ve ever done ... Bear come in, couldn’t really believe it and couldn’t believe that I actually seen one ... I didn’t hesitate very long to be honest with you.”

“Looking forward to taking it to the taxidermist,” the hunter said, adding that he’s also excited to try the meat.

The area of the state where both bears were shot is south of Springfield and Joplin, and west of West Plains.