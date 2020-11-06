Missouri, Illinois set records for daily COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations

Updated at 1:45 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — New daily COVID-19 infections in Missouri and Illinois continued to soar to record levels Friday.

Missouri reported a record daily increase in COVID-19 infections of 3,931 new cases and a record 1,834 people hospitalized with the disease in a single day.

Missouri also reported 25 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the state's death toll from the virus to 3,131. At least 200,507 people in Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day average of new infections in Missouri also reached a record 2,697 cases a week as of Friday.

In Illinois, new cases of COVID-19 hit a record high of 10,376, bringing the state's total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 465,540.

The state reported 49 deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 10,079.