Missouri, Illinois set records for daily COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations
This transmission electron microscope image shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like.

Photo courtesy of NIAID-RML

Updated at 1:45 p.m. 

ST. LOUIS — New daily COVID-19 infections in Missouri and Illinois continued to soar to record levels Friday.

Missouri reported a record daily increase in COVID-19 infections of 3,931 new cases and a record 1,834 people hospitalized with the disease in a single day. 

Missouri also reported 25 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the state's death toll from the virus to 3,131. At least 200,507 people in Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.  

The rolling seven-day average of new infections in Missouri also reached a record 2,697 cases a week as of Friday. 

In Illinois, new cases of COVID-19 hit a record high of 10,376, bringing the state's total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 465,540. 

The state reported 49 deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 10,079. 

Missouri had reported two daily increases in October that were higher than the record set Thursday, but both of those totals fell on either side of a multi-day gap when the state paused its data reporting amid concerns about inaccuracies.  

This is a developing report. Check back for updates. 

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

