Missouri lifts ban on waterfowl auctions, shows, swap meets

The Missouri Department of Agriculture will lift the suspension of waterfowl auctions, shows and swap meets in the state on Wednesday, June 1.

Waterfowl activities in the state were suspended in March to help prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, which is known to be deadly for domesticated poultry.

“Lifting the suspension on waterfowl activity does not mean avian influenza is no longer a risk,” Missouri state veterinarian Steve Strubberg said in a statement. “We strongly encourage producers to continue stringent biosecurity protocols, especially preventing their birds from commingling with wild waterfowl.”

Nine cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza have been confirmed in Missouri: six commercial flocks and three backyard flocks. Across the country, the disease has been confirmed at 349 locations in 35 states.

Poultry producers should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and report sick birds or an unusual increase in death loss to the state veterinarian's office at 573-751-3377.