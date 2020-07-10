Missouri man accused of punching a 12-year-old street dancer has turned himself in

"The Cape Girardeau Police Department hopes that this arrest offers a sense of peace and security to the young victim and his family. Our department would also like to thank the large volume of information we received from the public on Cedric Moore. Your concern for decency and your tips on his whereabouts left this violent suspect with nowhere else to hide and helped to lead to his peaceful surrender," Sgt. Joey Hann said in a statement to CNN.

Curry told CNN he didn't think they were necessarily targeted, and that it may have just been a joke or an opportunity Moore had seized. Whatever the reason, he said he's not going to let the negativity stop the kids from doing what they love.

"We can't let one negative thing destroy everything we love to do, and I'm not going to let my kids miss out on something they do love to do because of fear," he said.

Curry said he's not going to force the kids to go if they don't want to, but he said he wants "to show them that not everyone in the world is bad."

And the response from the community has been helpful, too, he said. People from across the city have been reaching out, even setting up a fundraiser on Facebook for the boy and the studio. Even non-locals in the dance world have checked in and made sure the group is OK.