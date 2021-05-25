 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri man dies after crash involving leaf blower on road
0 comments

Missouri man dies after crash involving leaf blower on road

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AVALON, Mo. — A northwest Missouri man died after a collision occurred while a woman was blowing grass of a highway with a leaf blower, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol said Charles Plummer, 75, of Hale, was on a stopped utility vehicle Sunday night on Route JJ about 1.5 miles north of Avalon. Susan Bachman, 63, of Chillicothe, was standing in front of Plummer’s UTV blowing grass off the highway.

A pickup truck driven by Steven Wilson, 33, of Chillicothe, hit Plummer from behind, forcing the UTV into Bachman, the patrol said.

Plummer was flown to a hospital in Liberty, where he died of his injuries. Bachman was hospitalized with serious injuries. Wilson was not injured.

Fatal crash
0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 10-year anniversary of the Joplin tornado

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports