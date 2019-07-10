KANSAS CITY, Mo. (
KSHB) -- If you're wanted for a felony and hiding from law enforcement, what's the best way to avoid arrest?
Well, for starters, don't let one rip.
The Clay County Sheriff's Office tweeted on Tuesday that one unlucky felon did just that over the weekend, and the noise from the passed gas led deputies right to him.
They followed up the tweet by saying that the person had a felony warrant in Clay County for possession of a controlled substance.
"We’ve gotta give props to Liberty Police for using their senses to sniff him out!" Deputy Jon Bazzano told 41 Action News.
