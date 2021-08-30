Missouri prosecutor files motion to free longtime inmate

But he has maintained his innocence since his arrest. Jurors in his first trial were unable to reach a verdict. Strickland, who is Black, was convicted the second time by an all-white jury.

Cynthia Douglas was wounded but pretended to be dead, and the case against Strickland rested largely on her identifying Strickland as the killer. But she retracted her statement before she died in 2015, sending an email to the Midwest Innocence Project in 2009 that said: “I am seeking info on how to help someone that was wrongfully accused, this incident happened back in 1978, I was the only eyewitness and things were not clear back then, but now I know more and would like to help this person if I can.”

Her family also has signed affidavits saying Douglas wanted Strickland released from prison. The motion said that one longtime family friend said in an affidavit that Douglas told everyone that “the detectives told her what to say.”

The motion further said that three of the four actual perpetrators said that Strickland was not involved in the homicides, and two of them identified another person. The motion also said that a fingerprint found on the murder weapon was not Strickland’s.