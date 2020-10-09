 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri reports 136 coronavirus deaths and second-highest number of hospitalizations
0 comments

Missouri reports 136 coronavirus deaths and second-highest number of hospitalizations

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Gov. Mike Parson talks about the coronavirus and special session

Randall Williams, director of the department of health and senior services, puts on a mask in honor of the Blues leaving for Edmonton during a press conference outside of the Governor's office at the Missouri State Capitol Building in Jefferson City on Monday, July 27, 2020. Williams provided an update on the state's COVID-19 testing and urged the younger population to continue social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

O’FALLON, Mo. — The death toll from the coronavirus in Missouri rose dramatically Friday when the state health department announced 136 additional deaths.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services also reported 2,008 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and cited data showing that hospitalizations remain at near-record levels.

Health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox said all of the deaths reported Friday actually occurred before October. The state relies on reporting from local health departments, which sometimes report their deaths in batches.

Cox said 125 of the newly reported deaths happened in September, 10 were in August and one in July.

Missouri has reported 139,164 confirmed cases and 2,395 deaths from the coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic.

Data from the state shows that 1,303 people in Missouri were hospitalized as of Thursday, the second-most for any single day. The record of 1,352 hospitalizations was Wednesday. The rise in hospitalizations is occurring largely in rural areas.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports