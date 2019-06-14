Subscribe for 99¢
Q&A: Missouri River flood risk to continue for months

In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 photo, floodwaters from the Missouri River flow over a road north of Blair, Neb. The amount of water being released into the lower Missouri River from upstream dams will remain at a high level for several months because of recent heavy rain and remaining snowpack. The Army Corps of Engineers says it expects water releases from reservoirs on the Missouri to be above average through the summer and possibly until November. Currently the amount of water that's being released from Gavins Point Dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border stands at 75,000 cubic feet (2,124 cubic meters) per second, which is more than twice the average release of water for this time of year. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik

The Missouri River is open again for navigation from Sioux City, Iowa, to St. Louis, but commercial and recreational boaters still face significant risks, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Coast Guard advise.

The Missouri State Champion bur oak tree, along with Burr Oak Road is partially submerged southwest of Columbia, Mo., on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (Kate Seaman/Missourian via AP)

The recent flooding likely affected navigation channels, posing unforeseen hazards, the corps said in a news release Friday. Flooding can cause sand bars, drift and snags to develop, posing a risk to vessels, the corps said.

The river remains at moderate or major flood levels, and the Coast Guard is discouraging recreational boating near communities affected by floodwater.  

The Coast Guard last week closed the river from mile marker 330, near St. Louis, to mile marker 750, about 18 miles north of Sioux City. It reopened the river Thursday.

