The Missouri River is open again for navigation from Sioux City, Iowa, to St. Louis, but commercial and recreational boaters still face significant risks, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Coast Guard advise.
The recent flooding likely affected navigation channels, posing unforeseen hazards, the corps said in a news release Friday. Flooding can cause sand bars, drift and snags to develop, posing a risk to vessels, the corps said.
The river remains at moderate or major flood levels, and the Coast Guard is discouraging recreational boating near communities affected by floodwater.
The Coast Guard last week closed the river from mile marker 330, near St. Louis, to mile marker 750, about 18 miles north of Sioux City. It reopened the river Thursday.