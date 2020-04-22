You are the owner of this article.
Missouri’s rural hospitals get $4.1 million in federal help to fight coronavirus
Rural Hospital

Staff from I-70 Medical Center and Air Evac Lifeteam transport a patient to University Medical Center ICU in Columbia, Mo., from I-70 Medical Center in Sweet Springs, Mo. on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Dan Gill)

 Dan Gill

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri will receive $4.1 million to help small rural hospitals respond to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.

“As the nation combats COVID-19, hospitals, particularly in rural communities, play an integral role in care delivery and are on the front lines of this battle,” said Tom Engels, administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), in a statement.

The money will go to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, according to a news release. It will allow hospitals to provide testing and laboratory services and to purchase personal protective equipment, according to the release.

The funding comes from the $2 trillion emergency relief package known as the CARES Act. It included $150 million to HRSA's Federal Office of Rural Health Policy to help hospitals across the nation respond to the pandemic through the the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program, according to the release.

