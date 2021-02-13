Missouri Sens. Blunt and Hawley vote to acquit Trump; final vote 57-43, clearing the former president

WASHINGTON — Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, as expected, voted not guilty in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Both are Republicans, and previously signaled they would vote to acquit.

Illinois’ two senators, Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, voted guilty. Both are Democrats.

The final Senate vote was 57-43, falling short of the two-thirds necessary to find Trump guilty of inciting the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

In a statement after the vote, Blunt said he believed the impeachment trial was unconstitutional because Trump no longer is president.

Blunt wrote: “I said before this trial started that I believe the constitutional purpose for presidential impeachment is to remove a president from office, not to punish a person after they have left office. None of the arguments presented changed my view that this was an unconstitutional proceeding. Impeachment is not a tool that should be used to settle political scores against a private citizen.”

Seven Republicans, who voted to find Trump guilty, did not find that argument persuasive.