Missouri sets new record for daily COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations

ST. LOUIS — Missouri on Friday reported a record daily increase in COVID-19 infections of 3,931 new cases and a record 1,834 people hospitalized with the disease in a single day.

The records continue a steep climb in COVID-19 spread across the state. The rolling seven-day average of new infections reached a record 2,697 cases a week as of Friday.

The increase brings the state's total of COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic to 200,507 COVID-19 cases. Missouri also reported 25 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the state's death toll from the virus to 3,131.

The state reported two daily increases in October that were higher than the record set Thursday, but both of those totals fell on either side of a multi-day gap when the state paused its data reporting amid concerns about inaccuracies.

This is a developing report. Check back for updates.

