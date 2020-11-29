Missouri state parks remain open but indoor spaces close

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri state parks have temporarily closed all indoor spaces, including visitor centers, nature centers, museums and offices.

The parks and historic sites remain open, including day-use areas, lodging, campgrounds, boat ramps and trails. They will continue to operate under normal off-season hours.

“Many people will continue to want to get out and enjoy our state parks and we will continue to welcome the public,” Mike Sutherland, Missouri State Parks director, said in a statement. “We hope that our state parks will serve as a break from the stress associated with COVID-19 and provide healthy recreation opportunities through the holiday season.”

Visitors can get more information, including a site status map before heading to a park, at mostateparks.com.

Campgrounds are available on a first-come, first-served basis at most Missouri park campgrounds, and some offer reservations during the off-season period. For more information on camping, visit mostateparks.com/activity/camping.