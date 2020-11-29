 Skip to main content
Missouri state parks remain open but indoor spaces close
Missouri state parks remain open but indoor spaces close

Parks in St. Louis region bustle despite calls for social distancing

“We needed to just get out of the house, and apparently so did several thousand other people,” said Justin Vader, who hikes with his daughter Vivienne,1, on his shoulders along River Scene Trail and his family on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Castlewood State Park. From left to right, are his children Hakon,10, and Sarah, 8, and his wife Amanda. Visitors flocked to the park, enjoying the 65 degree temperature. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties, to stop the spread of the corona virus. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri state parks have temporarily closed all indoor spaces, including visitor centers, nature centers, museums and offices.

The parks and historic sites remain open, including day-use areas, lodging, campgrounds, boat ramps and trails. They will continue to operate under normal off-season hours.

“Many people will continue to want to get out and enjoy our state parks and we will continue to welcome the public,” Mike Sutherland, Missouri State Parks director, said in a statement. “We hope that our state parks will serve as a break from the stress associated with COVID-19 and provide healthy recreation opportunities through the holiday season.”

Visitors can get more information, including a site status map before heading to a park, at mostateparks.com.

Campgrounds are available on a first-come, first-served basis at most Missouri park campgrounds, and some offer reservations during the off-season period. For more information on camping, visit mostateparks.com/activity/camping.

While interpretive programming at parks and sites has been postponed, many parks and sites have virtual alternatives and are providing other opportunities, such as virtual tours, lesson plans and online programming for visitors, educators and families. People can learn more about what is being offered at each location by calling the park or site office or following Missouri State Parks on Facebook.

When visiting a Missouri state park or historic site, visitors are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and be proactive. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

