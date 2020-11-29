Missouri state parks remain open but indoor spaces close

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri state parks have temporarily closed all indoor spaces, including visitor centers, nature centers, museums and offices.
The parks and historic sites remain open, including day-use areas, lodging, campgrounds, boat ramps and trails. They will continue to operate under normal off-season hours.
“Many people will continue to want to get out and enjoy our state parks and we will continue to welcome the public,” Mike Sutherland, Missouri State Parks director, said in a statement. “We hope that our state parks will serve as a break from the stress associated with COVID-19 and provide healthy recreation opportunities through the holiday season.”
Visitors can get more information, including a site status map before heading to a park, at mostateparks.com.
Campgrounds are available on a first-come, first-served basis at most Missouri park campgrounds, and some offer reservations during the off-season period. For more information on camping, visit mostateparks.com/activity/camping.
While interpretive programming at parks and sites has been postponed, many parks and sites have virtual alternatives and are providing other opportunities, such as virtual tours, lesson plans and online programming for visitors, educators and families. People can learn more about what is being offered at each location by calling the park or site office or following Missouri State Parks on Facebook.
When visiting a Missouri state park or historic site, visitors are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and be proactive. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
