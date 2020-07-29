Latest:

Missouri to continue maximum benefits under food stamp program
"At that time I did not have a car. It was hard just getting to work, adding on grocery shopping on top of that would have been impossible. I am so thankful they delivered food to my house and healthy food, too. It's hard to eat healthy on food stamps," said Shawna Foster of Troy, who samples the new meal kits with her son Rylee, 3, during Operation Food Search's one year anniversary celebration of its Rx: Nourishing Healthy Starts program on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

COLUMBIA, Mo. — A program enabling Missouri households to receive the maximum amount of food stamp benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended through August.

The maximum benefits are $509 for a family of three and $646 for a family of four. Missouri has been providing that amount since March to supplement the incomes of families who have lost work or have children at home without access to school food programs.

The Pandemic Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance benefits program is part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and allows Missourians facing financial barriers to receive the maximum benefit amount for their household size, according to a Missouri Department of Social Services news release.

Residents can apply for services at MyDSS.mo.gov, or by sending completed applications and documents by email or fax.

