Missouri university claims record mule parade

WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri announced it has succeeded in its attempt to claim a Guinness World Records title.

The university attempted to claim the title to the largest ridden parade of mules, the school mascot, during homecoming festivities on Oct. 23 in Warrensburg. The event featured 50 mules and riders and coincided with the 150th anniversary celebration of the school, established in 1871.

Guinness World Records reviewed video and photos verifying the event and the university said in a news release on Wednesday it had been awarded the title. The college was the first to attempt this particular record.

Jackie Jackson, associate vice president for the UCM Alumni Foundation, helped organize the event and said the school community was thrilled to be named the recordholder.

“When we first announced that we were going to try to do this in UCM’s 150th year, the number one question we were asked was ‘Why?’ and the answer is if anyone were to set a record for a parade of mules, it should be UCM at the Homecoming parade,” Jackson said.