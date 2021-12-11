Missouri university claims record mule parade

WARRENSBURG — The University of Central Missouri announced it has succeeded in its attempt to claim a Guinness World Records title.
The university attempted to claim the title to the largest ridden parade of mules, the school mascot, during homecoming festivities on Oct. 23 in Warrensburg. The event featured 50 mules and riders and coincided with the 150th anniversary celebration of the school, established in 1871.
Guinness World Records reviewed video and photos verifying the event and the university said in a news release on Wednesday it had been awarded the title. The college was the first to attempt this particular record.
Jackie Jackson, associate vice president for the UCM Alumni Foundation, helped organize the event and said the school community was thrilled to be named the recordholder.
“When we first announced that we were going to try to do this in UCM’s 150th year, the number one question we were asked was ‘Why?’ and the answer is if anyone were to set a record for a parade of mules, it should be UCM at the Homecoming parade,” Jackson said.
The History of the Missouri mule
A 1950 Post-Dispatch photograph titled "Vanishing America" captures a farmer and mule toiling in a field near the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.
After relieving congested roads and highways, Army personnel move forward with supplies for the fighting front in France on Oct. 1, 1918. Missouri provided thousands of mules for World War I and other wars.
In the Civil War, six-mule wagons were used for Army supply; it also was used for freighter wagons of early Western days. Union Army used 311,012 mules, Confederate forces about the same number; Missouri supplied many of them.
A team of horses pulls a tree stump from the future World's Fair grounds in Forest Park. Workers used some steam-powered shovels in their work, but also relied upon horses and mules.
Twenty-mule team, picturesque reminder of the past, hauls huge borax wagon through Death Valley during celebration opening new highway in 1937. Many "Missouri Mules" were used to transport borax from Death Valley mines to rail head in the 1880s, a system that produced a well-known trademark.
Francis the Mule gets a sendoff from Gov. Forrest Smith and Miss Betty Roach of the Missouri Democratic headquarters on the lawn of the state Capitol in Jefferson City, as it prepares to start a truck and plane trip to Washington, where it will become the Democrat's new mascot. The mule, obtained from Ed Frazier, of Drexel, Mo., will replace Marilla, a mascot that died recently.
Fox, a 15-year-old mule, reaching the surface in January 1943 on a specially-constructed elevator that brought him from the mine of the Gittins Products Co. in Maryland Heights where he had been pulling clay cars for six years. A mine employee is on top of the cage. The animal was ordered brought up by the Humane Society.
Sam Shafer urges Kitty, a 16-year-old mule, to jump over a four-foot barrier in 1990. Kitty won a Moscow Mills, Mo., jumping competition. Mule jumping was to be held at the St. Charles County Fair.
The history of the mule and Missouri goes back to the beginning of the state.
The History of the Missouri mule
A team of horses pulls a tree stump from the future World's Fair grounds in Forest Park. Workers used some steam-powered shovels in their work, but also relied upon horses and mules.
Twenty-mule team, picturesque reminder of the past, hauls huge borax wagon through Death Valley during celebration opening new highway in 1937. Many "Missouri Mules" were used to transport borax from Death Valley mines to rail head in the 1880s, a system that produced a well-known trademark.
G.E. Brown and his son, Haskell, in 1936 with six mules he raised and sold for $1,700 in Dexter, Mo.
Mules were widely used in logging and cotton industries before trucks and tractors took over.
Scene at the National Stock Yards in East St. Louis on a day in 1940 when 654 horses and mules were bought by the French Buying Commission for war purposes.
Mining in Bonne Terre Flat River region dates from 1846 on a commercial basis by St. Joseph Lead Co.. Initially, ore was moved in small cars pulled by mules, as shown here.
Francis the Mule gets a sendoff from Gov. Forrest Smith and Miss Betty Roach of the Missouri Democratic headquarters on the lawn of the state Capitol in Jefferson City, as it prepares to start a truck and plane trip to Washington, where it will become the Democrat's new mascot. The mule, obtained from Ed Frazier, of Drexel, Mo., will replace Marilla, a mascot that died recently.
Fox, a 15-year-old mule, reaching the surface in January 1943 on a specially-constructed elevator that brought him from the mine of the Gittins Products Co. in Maryland Heights where he had been pulling clay cars for six years. A mine employee is on top of the cage. The animal was ordered brought up by the Humane Society.
A mule pulls a streetcar in the St. Louis during the 1870s.
The 1991 Moolah Temple Shrine Circus in St. Louis included a high-diving mule taking the plunge.
Sam Shafer urges Kitty, a 16-year-old mule, to jump over a four-foot barrier in 1990. Kitty won a Moscow Mills, Mo., jumping competition. Mule jumping was to be held at the St. Charles County Fair.