Mizzou band surprised with invite to 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri marching band got a surprise invitation on Saturday to perform in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

This will mark the first time the Marching Mizzou will participate in the annual holiday tradition.

Wesley Whatley, creative producer for the parade, shared the announcement with band members at a virtual gathering Saturday night. “The Macy’s Band Selection committee is proud to welcome the University of Missouri,” Whatley said in a release.

Mizzou was among hundreds of applicants and one of nine bands selected. The university has a crowd-pleasing marching band that uses entertaining and nostalgic music selections, Whatley said.

“During the selection process, we reviewed a band performance from a halftime show featuring music by Queen,” Whatley wrote in an email. “The crowd went wild. It is clear they understand what audiences want to hear, and we know they will deliver a show-stopping performance for our national audience.”

The band has more than 300 members, including the drum line, feature twirlers and color guard.