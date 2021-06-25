More rain could be on the way for St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Heavy rain that fell in the St. Louis region early Friday caused some flooding and road closures, and the National Weather Service says more rainfall is expected through the weekend.

Officials in Lincoln County said a portion of Highway H was closed in Troy and that other closures were possible as the Cuivre River flooded.

"It looks like most of (Friday) afternoon is dry with scattered storms in the late afternoon/early evening," NWS meteorologist Jayson Gosselin said. "Then ... kind of on-and-off showers and storms overnight tonight."

He said there's a chance of more rain through the day Saturday with a "pesky front" hanging around.

Some of that rain could cause flooding in the St. Charles area.

"Pretty rare" heavy rain events in the central part of the state caused the Missouri River to flood near Jefferson City, with more precipitation in the forecast, said Mark Fuchs, senior service hydrologist for the NWS.

That water could eventually flow through St. Charles, and Fuchs said that increase combined with rainfall in the St. Louis metro region could result in flooding in parts of St. Charles and elsewhere.

"It'll potentially result in some of the roads along the Missouri being closed — Highway 94 for example," he said. "It's something we're closely watching."

