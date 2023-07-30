Updated at 4:52 p.m. Sunday.

About 20,000 customers remained without power in the St. Louis area late Sunday afternoon, according to Ameren, about 24 hours after a severe thunderstorm swept through the city.

More than 90,000 customers were initially without power on the Missouri side of the Mississippi River, according to Ameren Missouri officials. On the Illinois side, more than 40,000 customers had lost power by Saturday night

Power was restored to more than half of those customers by Sunday morning, and more than 1,000 crew members continued to make repairs on Sunday, official said.

Outages remained scattered throughout the St. Louis area, with the highest numbers seen in pockets of north and south St. Louis County, St. Charles County, and around Belleville in Illinois, the outage map showed.

Ameren officials took to social media to urge those still without power to have patience, explaining that it can take four to five hours to clear brush and replace one utility pole.

_____

Our earlier story, posted Saturday and updated several times:

A band of severe thunderstorms swept through St. Louis Saturday afternoon, leaving thousands without power.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning as the storms produced quarter-sized hail and 70 miles per hour wind gusts. The storm downed tree limbs and power lines.

More than 70,000 Missouri customers were without power as of 8:58 p.m. Saturday, many concentrated in areas of St. Charles County and south St. Louis County, according to Ameren. The number peaked at more than 90,000 customers Saturday afternoon. More than 25% of customers in some ZIP code areas lost power.

And in Illinois, more than 40,000 customers lost power by Saturday night, according to Ameren. Outages there concentrated in portions of Madison County and near Centralia.

Ameren Missouri suggested that people stay at least 30 feet away from downed lines in a Tweet Saturday. Customers can report outages on its website.

The severe weather is the latest in a summer marked by storms. More than 100,000 Ameren customers lost power — some for more than four days — in early July when storms ripped through the area. They knocked down trees and power lines, leaving two dead.

Temperatures plummeted to 80 degrees by 4:30 p.m. Saturday as the storms passed through. The service issued an excessive heat warning ahead of extreme temperatures Thursday and Friday.

St. Louis weather forecast The latest St. Louis weather, including current conditions and 7-day forecast.

Power out? Here's what to save or toss from your fridge and freezer With so many power outages lately, we asked the Department of Agriculture for guidance. What is still good in your fridge? What needs to go?