Mountain lion hit by car in Franklin County, then gets up and runs away

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A motorist hit a mountain lion this week just north of the community of Villa Ridge here, in what was only the third sighting of the big cat in the St. Louis region since 2011.

The lion was hit by a vehicle about 8:30 p.m. on Monday near Highway T and Old Highway 100, about 45 miles west of downtown St. Louis along Interstate 44.

The cat was injured and stunned but rose and ran off from the scene, the Missouri Department of Conservation said. No one else was hurt.

Conservation workers said Tuesday that they were still searching for the animal but did not have more details about the lion's gender, size or other characteristics.

State workers have confirmed about 100 mountain lion sightings across Missouri since 1994, when the Department of Conservation started tracking them, said spokesman Dan Zarlenga.

Most of the sightings were picked up by video cameras stationed along trails, he said. In the most recent case, in December of 2021, a motorist struck a mountain lion in Reynolds County,

The last mountain lion sighting in the St. Louis region occurred in 2017, when a motorist struck a lion on Interstate 70. Before that, a lion was captured on a trail camera on Jan. 11, 2011, in Chesterfield.

Zarlenga said he did not have more details about the incident in Franklin County. The lion, while it appeared to have been stunned, was able to walk away, Zarlenga said.

"The fact that we haven’t been able to find it in the vicinity suggests it was able to get up and get away," he said.

The agency asks anyone who might see the animal to stay away from it and report the sighting to the state conservation department or local police.