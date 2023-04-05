ST. LOUIS — Multiple deaths were reported near two southeastern Missouri towns as storms, hail and strong winds ripped through the region early Wednesday.

A tornado touched down in Bollinger County, Missouri, near the small towns of Glenallen and Marble Hill, about 110 miles south of St. Louis, leaving a trail of destruction.

Multiple deaths and injuries were reported after the tornado, but the extent of the damage was not known as of 9 a.m. Missouri Highway Patrol troopers are assisting with search and rescue efforts, according to an agency Facebook post. An aerial post from MSHP showed heavy damage to homes and trees in the largely rural area.

The tornado touched around 3:30 a.m. just west of Glenallen, said National Weather Service meteorologist Justin Gibbs. His office believes the tornado was on the ground for about 10 or 15 minutes and noted the damage was significant, but severe weather was keeping NWS employees from going out to assess the damage.

There has been reported damage to power lines, tractor trailers and churches, with similar impacts to the west and east of Route 34, a Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman told Fox2Now.

"That is the only confirmed tornado that we've got," Gibbs said. "We had a really strong rotation in Carter and Ripley counties before, and in Wayne County before, from this same storm. But we haven't confirmed any damage directly with that tornado yet. The really significant stuff looks like it's pretty well confined to Bollinger County."

Gibbs said the area was still under a tornado watch until 4 p.m. Wednesday, and he forecasted a strong line of severe thunderstorms in southeast Missouri from about 9:30 to 11 a.m.

The Herculaneum Fire Department announced the Urban Search and Rescue Team assembled in Festus and planned to help in the cleanup and rescue efforts. The team is a FEMA natural disaster task force.

Tornado warnings were issued throughout Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and parts of Texas as low pressure and strong winds fueled the possibility for storms.

St. Louis, which saw brief, heavy rain and hail around 8 a.m., remained under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 a.m.

Spokespeople for both St. Louis and St. Louis County police confirmed around 10 a.m. the departments had not received any calls related to the storm, such as reports of damage or stranded motorists.

The storm is then expected to move east and south of the city, said St. Louis National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Beitscher.

"However, we are still monitoring a line of strong to marginally severe thunderstorms. Strong winds, hail of one inch in diameter, maybe a little bit larger than that, are possible with the strongest of these storms," he said.

While the threat of tornados in the St. Louis region remained low, Beitscher said there is still a possibility. With storms like this, he said, the main focus is damaging winds and tornados.

A cold front pushing east from Kansas City across the state was helping the storms move along overnight, and Beitscher noted St. Louis was almost 20 degrees warmer than Jefferson City just before 9:30 a.m.

He said his center hasn't received many reports of hail, but did note Jefferson City reported one-inch hail Wednesday morning.

As for Thursday, he said St. Louisans should expect cooler and drier conditions.

"So the humidity in the lower levels of the atmosphere is still relatively high, so we're getting these clouds that are filling in behind the cold front," he said. "Pretty much all of eastern and central Missouri are under cloud cover."