Muslim community rallies to rebuild burned mosque in Missouri town

NOEL, Mo. — Muslim communities in Joplin and beyond are working to raise funds to rebuild the mosque that was destroyed by fire earlier this week in the southwest Missouri community of Noel.
As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $40,000 had been raised since the Islamic Society of Joplin launched the fundraiser Tuesday on social media.
The fire started early Monday morning on the 300 block of Main Street, burning down the African Grocery Store and the mosque next door, both of which had become gathering places for refugees. The fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal, Noel fire Chief Brandon Barrett told reporters at the time.
Dr. Navid Zaidi, a board member of the Islamic Society of Joplin, said they share the grief of the Muslim community in Noel and want to support it in this time of need. The fundraiser is a joint effort of the Islamic Society of Joplin, the Muslim community in Noel and the Bentonville Islamic Center in Arkansas.
“It’s a great loss,” Zaidi said. “We have always been in touch with them, our sister community. We are ready to help in any way we can for immediate relief. We’d like to get them back on their feet and get the mosque going again as soon as we can. We will stand together during this difficult time for them.”
The incident hits close to home for the Islamic Society of Joplin because its own mosque was destroyed by fire on Aug. 6, 2012, about a month after the building’s roof was damaged in a suspected arson. While the cause of the Noel fire has not yet been determined, the Joplin fire was ruled an arson, and Joplin resident Jedediah Stout eventually pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to prison in 2016.
The Joplin group was able to rebuild the mosque in 2014 on West 32nd Street from community donations.
“We lost our mosque in an arson in 2012, and it was a great shock,” Zaidi said. “We had to do fundraising and eventually build a new mosque, and we hope we’re able to do the same for Noel. When the Joplin mosque was lost, the whole city of Joplin came together for us. And it was not just the Joplin Muslim community, but it was an international effort.”
The initial goal is to collect $100,000 for the mosque in Noel, which was primarily used by Somalian refugees who have settled in the city since 2009. Somalia, a predominantly Muslim country on the east coast of Africa, has been torn by a civil war for decades. The conflict has driven more than a million people from the country.
“We hope that will be enough to get them going,” Zaidi said of the fundraising goal. “We’d like to meet with them to see what the needs are as we go.”
Local interpreter and community organizer Abdulkadir Abdullahi said Noel’s Muslim community — including Somalians and refugees from Darfur in Sudan — prayed at the mosque five times a day in accordance with Islamic beliefs.
“Since the fire, everybody has been praying at home, and most of them work second shift from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. after prayers. We contribute money to cover utilities, bills or when the mosque needs repair,” he said.