Muslim community rallies to rebuild burned mosque in Missouri town

NOEL, Mo. — Muslim communities in Joplin and beyond are working to raise funds to rebuild the mosque that was destroyed by fire earlier this week in the southwest Missouri community of Noel.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $40,000 had been raised since the Islamic Society of Joplin launched the fundraiser Tuesday on social media.

The fire started early Monday morning on the 300 block of Main Street, burning down the African Grocery Store and the mosque next door, both of which had become gathering places for refugees. The fire is being investigated by the state fire marshal, Noel fire Chief Brandon Barrett told reporters at the time.

Dr. Navid Zaidi, a board member of the Islamic Society of Joplin, said they share the grief of the Muslim community in Noel and want to support it in this time of need. The fundraiser is a joint effort of the Islamic Society of Joplin, the Muslim community in Noel and the Bentonville Islamic Center in Arkansas.

“It’s a great loss,” Zaidi said. “We have always been in touch with them, our sister community. We are ready to help in any way we can for immediate relief. We’d like to get them back on their feet and get the mosque going again as soon as we can. We will stand together during this difficult time for them.”