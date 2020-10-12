 Skip to main content
Nearly 2,500 Missouri inmates have been infected with the coronavirus
Approach to Farmington Correctional Center

A car heads toward the Farmington Correctional Center in this 2010 photo. Photo by David Carson/dcarson@post-dispatch.com. 

 Amanda St. Amand

JEFFERSON CITY — Nearly 2,500 Missouri prison inmates have been infected with the coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to information on the state Department of Corrections website on Monday.

The state reported 2,447 total inmate cases of COVID-19, but just two deaths from the disease. Meanwhile, 710 prison staff members have been infected, with one death.

Nine Missouri prisons have topped 100 confirmed cases among inmates, led by 468 cases at the prison in Farmington and 366 in nearby Bonne Terre. Both prisons are in St. Francois County, about 60 miles southwest of St. Louis.

