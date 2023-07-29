A band of severe thunderstorms sweeping through the region left thousands without power Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning as the storms produced quarter-sized hail and 70 miles per hour wind gusts.

The service expects hail damage to vehicles and potential wind damage to roofs and mobile homes.

Nearly 40,000 Missouri residents were without power as of 3:57 p.m. Saturday, many concentrated in areas of St. Charles County, according to Ameren. More than 10% of customers in some ZIP code areas lost power.

