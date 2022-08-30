New statewide program will support Missouri firefighters battling cancer

A Missouri health group has launched a new benefits program to help firefighters struggling with cancer.

The Missouri Fire Fighters Critical Illness Pool program is designed to help financially support firefighters facing one of 17 nationally recognized cancers that occur more frequently in the fire service occupation. Those include cancers of the esophagus, kidney, lung and brain, along with melanoma, mesothelioma and many others.

The MFFCIP program was created after Senate Bill 45 was signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, providing $5 million in financial assistance.

Joe DePaepe, the MFFCIP program administrator, said that the biggest hope for the program, which launched last week, is to give firefighters one less thing to worry about.

“Firefighters are essential to our communities and worrying about how to pay for cancer treatment shouldn’t be something a firefighter has to consider, especially given the extraordinary demands of their profession,” DePaepe said.

Unlike traditional workers’ compensation coverage, the program does not require an investigation into the cause of cancer, according to MFFCIP. A streamlined claims process means payments start within 10 days of a cancer diagnosis.

DaPaepe said that the key to the mission of the MFFCIP is the early detection and prevention of cancers and other health issues.

“It’s not enough to simply take care of our firefighters once they have cancer symptoms or have been given a diagnosis,” DePaepe said. “We want to prevent cancer completely, and the way we can help achieve that goal is through education.”

One of the resources for early detection is the “3 Steps Detect” Online Learning Program, which is available through the MFFCIP website at www.mffcip.org.