Official: 150 calls a day to St. Louis County center with coronavirus questions
BALLWIN — The St. Louis County emergency operations center in Ballwin is receiving about 150 calls a day from businesses and people with questions about the COVID-19 coronavirus and measures to take to avoid infection, an official said Friday.

Michele Ryan, acting director of St. Louis County's Office of Emergency Management, said the operations center helps emergency medical teams, the OEM and public health officials stay in contact and share information with hospitals. 

There were six people in St. Louis County who were being monitored Friday for symptoms associated with the coronavirus, Ryan said. But there are no confirmed cases in the county.

The hotline for the emergency operations center is 314-615-2660 and it's open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

