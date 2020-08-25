 Skip to main content
Ohio River bridge reopens between Kentucky, Illinois
Ohio River bridge at Cairo rwk

The Ohio River bridge, connecting Illinois and Kentucky, at Cairo. (Post-Dispatch file photo)

WICKLIFFE, Ky. — An Ohio River bridge that has been closed for almost four weeks has reopened, six days ahead of schedule, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

The “Cairo” Bridge serves as a north-south connection for U.S. 51 between Wickliffe in western Kentucky and Cairo, Illinois. It is also an east-west transportation corridor for U.S. 60 and U.S. 62. The bridge carries about 7,000 vehicles per day.

A contractor reopened the bridge to one-lane traffic Tuesday afternoon, the cabinet said in a news release.

The bridge closed Aug. 1 to allow extensive maintenance work along almost 2 miles of the Kentucky approach embankment. Deck and joint work on the bridge that began June 10 was also accelerated.

The bridge will continue to be restricted to one lane with alternating flow controlled by an automated signal until around Oct. 1.

Commuters between Wickliffe and Cairo have had to take about an 80-mile detour during the closure.

